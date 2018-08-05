MONTGOMERY COUNTY – A domestic related murder suicide attempt near Norbeck Road leaves police searching for answers.

Officers were called to the area of Norbeck Road near Georgia Avenue at the Park and Ride commuter lot around 4:13 p.m. for two shooting victims in a vehicle.

First Responders located two victims inside a gold Toyota Prius. A male in the front passenger seat was found deceased and a second male in the driver seat was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Investigations revealed Thomas Wiley, 89, lived in a nearby Leisure World apartment with his son Thomas Greg Wiley, 67. It is believed Greg Wiley shot his father in the Prius before shooting himself.

A note believed to be left by Greg Wiley was located in the vehicle as well as a handgun.

Police say updates on Greg Wiley’s condition will be updated as changes occur.

The body of Thomas Wiley will be sent to The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

