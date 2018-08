SOMERSET CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating the death of a 65-year-old man who was working on his boat Sunday morning on East Creek.

Maryland Natural Resources Police said the unidentified Somerset County man was found dead after becoming tangled in lines while working on his jon boat.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

An investigation is ongoing.

