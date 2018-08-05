ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY – Police and Fire Officials are on the scene of a bus accident that occurred around 9:45 a.m on I-295 near Route 32.

Anne Arundel County Fire PIO, Captain Russ Davies, said the accident involves a total of 14 patients.

A total of 12 patients were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Three adult males were transported to Shock Trauma with serious injuries and nine were transported with minor injuries. There are no patients with reported life-threatening injuries.

US Park Police are investigating the accident. Expect traffic delays in the area.

WJZ will continue to update this story as more details come in.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook