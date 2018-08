Baltimore Police need help finding a missing 81-year-old man named Robert Jackson.

Mr. Jackson was last seen in the 3100 block of Patapsco Avenue on August 4, 2018 around 3:10 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a blue cap with “Jesus” on the front, blue shirt, dark blue jeans and beige shoes.

Police say Mr. Jackson is suffering from the early stages of dementia.

If you have seen Robert Jackson please contact detectives at 443-984-7388 or dial 911.