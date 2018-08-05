BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a shooting near Johns Hopkins Hospital left three people wounded Sunday night.

Officers responded to the 900 block of North Broadway around 5:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and a second victim with gunshot wounds to the torso.

A short time later, officers were advised of a third victim who walked into an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

