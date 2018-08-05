BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A group of teens caused a massive disturbance at a Baltimore County mall where officials say one of the teens tried to punch a police officer.

Baltimore County Police have identified two of the suspects who were arrested Saturday night as Michael Jerard Forrester and Tyrell Davon Rigby, both 19.

Authorities say the pair was with a large group of teens and young adults who were running from the food court exit of the White Marsh Mall following a fight in the food court bathrooms.

RELATED: 7 Teens, 2 Adults Arrested After Incident At White Marsh Mall

The large group was told by mall security and an off-duty Baltimore County Police officer that they were no longer allowed on the mall property and ordered to leave, police say.

The group dispersed in various directions across the mall parking lot, but a smaller group that included Forrester and Rigby attempted to circle back and re-enter the mall where they were stopped by a mall security officer. That’s when the group became argumentative and refused to leave, according to police.

The off-duty officer attempted to escort Forrester and Rigby off the property. Forrester then turned and swung at the officer who blocked the blow and then attempted to place him under arrest, according to police. A second off-duty officer assisted with the arrest, but Forrester resisted, and the officers had to use physical force to place Forrester into handcuffs.

Police say while arresting Forrester, a large group surrounded the officers and yelled in a manner that incited further disorder and aggression.

One of the officers sent pepper sprayed into the air, which immediately caused the crowd to disperse.

The crowd stayed on the mall property, though, causing traffic congestion as they walked on Ring Road and led to more disturbances in the mall parking lot.

Some crossed over to The Avenue at White Marsh, where they were also ordered to leave due to the unaccompanied minor curfew policy.

Rigby was also told to leave the mall property and refused. When police said he would be arrested for trespassing if he refused to leave, he again refused and placed his hands behind his back. He was arrested without further incident.

Nearly 40 Baltimore County Police officers responded to the scene, along with and officers from Maryland State Police.

Police say it took more than an hour to restore order to the area, resulting in the arrests of Forrester and Rigby, along with seven other teens.

Forrester is charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and trespassing. He was released on a $1,000 bond.

Rigby is charged with disorderly conduct, failing to obey a reasonable and lawful order, obstructing and hindering and trespassing. He was released on his own recognizance.

The arrestees could face additional charges.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook