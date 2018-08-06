HAMPSTEAD, Md. (WJZ) — A controlled breach of a dam at Cascade Lake, which was pushed to capacity by heavy rains, is underway in Carroll County.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said the controlled breach of the dam at Cascade Lake near Hampstead has started Monday and could take several days.

Workers were removing water from the lake Sunday to reach levels where the dam can be breached safely.

Heavy rainfall Friday pushed water levels to maximum capacity at the lake for the second time in as many months. Water flowed through an emergency spillway.

Last month, county and state officials began draining the lake and canceled most activities on the water.

Numerous roads around the lake remain closed.

