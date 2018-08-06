COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Authorities say at least one person was injured and a suspect is in custody following a crash that happened during a police chase Monday afternoon.

According to Maryland State Police, the crash happened after the driver of a stolen vehicle fled from troopers who were trying to pull the vehicle over in Cockeysville just before 2:30 p.m.

The driver of the stolen vehicle later crashed on Cranbrook Rd. near Dulaney High School.

No further details have been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

