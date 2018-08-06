BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police have identified the man accused of fleeing the scene after hitting a 3-year-old girl with his vehicle in Middle River Sunday night.
According to the Baltimore County Police Department, Michael W. Burns was the driver of a white four-door Hyundai Elantra that struck a girl who ran out from between parked cars in the unit block of Right Wing Dr.
Authorities say the girl has been hospitalized with a “suspected broken leg, but is expected to survive.”
Police had put out a picture of the vehicle involved, and sought help from the public to identify the driver involved.
“Ms. Stephanie” is being credited by police with calling 911 after spotting the suspect’s vehicle.
Witnesses told police Burns initially stopped at the scene, said he didn’t see her, then left the area.
