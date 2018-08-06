BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police have identified the man accused of fleeing the scene after hitting a 3-year-old girl with his vehicle in Middle River Sunday night.

According to the Baltimore County Police Department, Michael W. Burns was the driver of a white four-door Hyundai Elantra that struck a girl who ran out from between parked cars in the unit block of Right Wing Dr.

Authorities say the girl has been hospitalized with a “suspected broken leg, but is expected to survive.”

#BCoPD identifies driver of white Hyundai Elantra that struck a 3-yr-old in Middle River last night & left the scene as Michael W Burns. More info: https://t.co/dLaf81Gitw Special thanks to Ms Stephanie for calling 911 when she spotted the suspect veh! #RightWingDrHitnRun pic.twitter.com/EbeFNjzFzP — Baltimore County Police and Fire Department (@BACOPoliceFire) August 6, 2018

Police had put out a picture of the vehicle involved, and sought help from the public to identify the driver involved.

“Ms. Stephanie” is being credited by police with calling 911 after spotting the suspect’s vehicle.

Witnesses told police Burns initially stopped at the scene, said he didn’t see her, then left the area.

