ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials are asking Exelon for help in clearing flood debris.

The letter was sent late last week to Exelon CEO Christopher Crane. It says heavy rainfall prompted Exelon to open more than 20 floodgates at the Conowingo Dam in Darlington, Maryland. The dam is licensed and operated by Exelon Generation Company.

Officials say debris that flowed through is now having a detrimental and dangerous impact on downstream waterways.

While Maryland agencies have been working to clear waterways, officials say the state doesn’t have the resources to clear all of the pollution. They’re asking Exelon to pitch in.

Kristen Otterness, an Exelon spokeswoman, says the company is reviewing the letter.

It was sent by the heads of the Maryland Department of the Environment and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

