Code Orange Air Quality Alert Issued For Maryland
Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a driver was shot on I-895 in Baltimore Monday night.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police responded to a call of an injured person on I-895 southbound near the Potee Street exit around 5:45 p.m.

A male driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call police at 410-537-1208.

