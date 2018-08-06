Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a driver was shot on I-895 in Baltimore Monday night.
Maryland Transportation Authority Police responded to a call of an injured person on I-895 southbound near the Potee Street exit around 5:45 p.m.
A male driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call police at 410-537-1208.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook