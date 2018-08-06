BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Parkland High School students were in Baltimore Monday for a digital town hall commemorating the anniversary of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

The group from Florida and around the country is on a bus tour to motivate young people to vote.

Some of the same students in this year’s March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C. are on a “Road to Change” bus tour. The tour stopped at the NAACP national headquarters in Baltimore.

“Don’t turn up, turn out 2018,” some of the students said.

The students from Parkland — the scene of the massacre in February that launched a new campaign of political activism.

“We want to stop gun violence in America. The only way we can do that is by obtaining morally just leadership in office. The leadership we have currently in this country does not fit that description,” one student said.

“By getting young people to get out and vote, we can get morally just leaders in office because young people have the lowest turnout rates in every election, so by getting them out to vote we will make a change,” another teen said.

[Reporter: So the two go together?]

“Definitely. It’s getting rid of the apathy that a lot of people feel towards their country, that they feel useless and they can do nothing to change what’s going on. It’s showing that they can and they can get involved and the first step is voting,” one girl said.

The students are holding town halls like this and voter registration events around the country.

This is the 54th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act.

