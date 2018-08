BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for the public’s help to find Karen Ricketson, 67, who suffers from dementia.

Ricketson was last seen Saturday at approximately 8:23 p.m. in the 6500 block of Rosemont Avenue.

She was last seen in a white long sleeve t-shirt, brown jeans and black shoes. She is described as 5’8″ and approximately 141 lbs.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook