TANEYTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A two vehicle accident in Carroll County left one person dead Sunday night.

Police were dispatched to the area of Francis Scott Key Highway (Rt 194) and Stone Rd at approximately 9:26 p.m.

When they arrived they found the operator of a motorcycle, a 37-year-old male from Littlestown, PA, dead at the scene.

Officials believe the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Francis Scott Key Highway approaching the intersection of Stone Rd., when it hit the passenger side of an equipment trailer traveling in the opposite direction. The trailer was being towed by a Ford F-350 that was making a left hand turn onto Stone Rd.

The operator of the motorcycle was ejected from his vehicle.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Master Deputy Devivio at 410-386-5900.

