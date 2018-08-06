HEAT WAVECode Orange Air Quality Alert Issued For Maryland
By Devin Bartolotta
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ray Lewis’ Hall of Fame bust is turning heads in Baltimore, including among football fans who say the sculptor completely missed the mark.

Ray Lewis’ enshrinement was unveiled in Canton, Ohio Saturday — but back at home, it’s getting mixed reviews from the Ravens Flock as many say it looks nothing like the legendary linebacker.

[Reporter: So you don’t think it looks like him?]

“Not even a little bit. I saw it on Facebook, on my news feed, people were talking about that, and I kind of laughed that one off,” said Jed Lewis, who was visiting from Pennsylvania.

CANTON, OH – AUGUST 04: Ray Lewis poses with his bust along with daughter Diaymon Lewis during the 2018 NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 4, 2018 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

“It doesn’t really have as much hair as him and his nose doesn’t look like it,” said Ayden Smith, visiting from New York.

Some say the statue looks drastically different from the side.

“It depends on what angle. What angle are you looking from?” said Rose Chapel of Baltimore.

Others said it’s an honor cast in bronze.

[Reporter: “Does it look like Ray Lewis?”]

“It does to me! And I think it’s a wonderful honor, you know, to tell the truth. He was a great player! you know?” said Victor Harris.

Back in May, Lewis got a sneak preview as he met with the sculptor, Blair Buswell, who has completed about 100 Hall of Fame statues.

But after the big reveal, the conversation lit up social media.

But no matter the likeness displayed in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it’s clear Baltimore has Lewis’ back for good.

“I’m very proud that he chose Baltimore as being his home. Go, Ray Lewis!” Chapel said.

Lewis has posted a photo of him with the statue on Facebook and Twitter — but hasn’t given his opinion.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame hasn’t commented on the feedback.

