MONTGOMERY CO., Md. (WJZ) — A 62-year-old school bus driver has been arrested after police say he was caught on camera raping a 12-year-old special education student.

Etienne K. Kabongo has been charged with second-degree rape, third-degree sexual offense, and the sexual abuse of a minor.

Police say this sexual assault happened on July 31, on a Montgomery County Public Schools bus that was transporting students receiving special education services.

The bus stopped on Yates Rd. in Silver Spring, and as the school bus attendant got off the bus to help drop off of another student, the school bus driver, Kabongo, reportedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl.

The sexual assault was caught on the school bus camera, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

Kabongo was arrested on August 5, and is currently being held without bond. He is expected to have a bond review Monday at 1 p.m.

Investigators “are concerned” that there may be other victims.

Kabongo, who is also known as “Mr. Steve” to some students, has worked as a school bus driver for Montgomery County since 2006.

He mostly drives for students receiving special needs education at multiple schools across Montgomery Co.

Anyone who is concerned that a child has been victimized by Kabongo is asked to call detectives at 240-773-5400.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook