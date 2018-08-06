HEAT WAVECode Orange Air Quality Alert Issued For Maryland
LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Police are offering a $1,500 reward for information after a 19-year-old was hit by stray gunfire in Laurel Sunday night.

The Howard County Police Department reports the shooting happened just after 10 p.m., in the 9000 block of Canterbury Riding.

Responding officers found the female victim, who is now in critical condition.

Witnesses told officers they saw a group of young males running from the area just after the shots were fired. Police are not sure the exact number of people who fled.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact police at (410) 313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

Those who live in the area with home surveillance or doorbell cameras are also asked to contact police.

