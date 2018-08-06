HEAT WAVECode Orange Air Quality Alert Issued For Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monday marked a warm and humid start to our week with a high of 91 degrees at BWI Marshall Airport.

We had a few pops up storms which dropped a lot of rain in a very short time, including .80″ in the city but only .01″ at BWI — it’s either feast or famine!

Tomorrow will be a day that is very similar to Monday with very warm and humid conditions and the threat of more storms later in the day.

On Wednesday, a front will approach the region and even more storms are likely. Some could contain flooding downpours.

It will dry out and cool down a bit for both Thursday and Friday.

Have a nice day!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s