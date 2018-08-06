BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monday marked a warm and humid start to our week with a high of 91 degrees at BWI Marshall Airport.

We had a few pops up storms which dropped a lot of rain in a very short time, including .80″ in the city but only .01″ at BWI — it’s either feast or famine!

Tomorrow will be a day that is very similar to Monday with very warm and humid conditions and the threat of more storms later in the day.

On Wednesday, a front will approach the region and even more storms are likely. Some could contain flooding downpours.

It will dry out and cool down a bit for both Thursday and Friday.

Have a nice day!

