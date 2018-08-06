BALTIMORE (WJZ) — I have decided that, these days, the dominant specie in the Mid-Atlantic is not humans. It is Mosquito’s or in some cases the “No See Um” bugs. Lord have mercy. Imagine all the water that has been sitting around for the past two weeks. For mosquito’s it is the perfect breeding ground. Not only is it “feeding time” in your neighborhood but it will be really humid this week too. Imagine all the moisture the ground has soaked up over the past two weeks. Now we are in a river of another type of moisture..from the ground up.

Also a heat wave is occurring again. Defined by 3 days above 90° we are well on our way. Add in the humidity, the real feel, the whatever you want to call it, and we are well on our way to a heat index value of 100°, daily, through mid-week.

Having fun in August yet?

MB.

