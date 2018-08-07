BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two shootings were reported Tuesday afternoon, one in southwest Baltimore and another in northeast Baltimore.

In northeast Baltimore, at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, officers were called to the 4500 block of Woodlea Avenue for a report of a shooting. They found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after, a second man walked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds to his body. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Another shooting, in southwest Baltimore, was reported earlier in the afternoon, at 12 p.m. Officers arrived at the 1900 block of Ashburton Street for a report of a shooting. Officers found a 60-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook