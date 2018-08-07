ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Willy Adames hit a solo home run with two outs in the ninth inning, giving the Tampa Bay Rays a 4-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

Adames’ fifth home run of the season came off Miguel Castro (2-6).

Sergio Romo (2-2) got the win after retiring two batters in the ninth, helping Tampa Bay break a three-game losing streak.

Tim Beckham and Trey Mancini homered and Alex Cobb pitched seven strong innings for Baltimore.

Cobb, attempting to win consecutive starts for the first time with the Orioles, gave up only two hits after the first inning and retired the last 10 batters he faced against his former team.

Cobb left with a 3-1 lead, but the Rays tied it in the eighth without getting a hit. Three walks and a wild pitch by reliever Evan Phillips and a throwing error on first baseman Chris Davis helped the Rays score two unearned runs to make it 3-all.

Jake Bauers drove in the only run off Cobb with a third straight single in the first inning, following hits by Mallex Smith and Matt Duffy.

Tyler Glasnow struck out nine in four innings in his second start for the Rays after being acquired from Pittsburgh on July 31. He was lifted after throwing 61 pitches, having given up two hits. One of them was hit for a home run by Beckham, his fifth of the season.

Mancini’s 16th homer, and his fourth since the All-Star break came off Jaime Schultz and put the Orioles ahead 2-1 in the fifth.

Mark Trumbo drove in another Baltimore run with a single in the sixth, extending his hitting streak to nine games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Davis was back in the lineup after missing two games. Manager Buck Showalter said the slugger sat out because he was “banged up.” . OF Craig Gentry (broken left rib) started a rehab assignment at Double-A Bowie.

Rays: INF Daniel Robertson had what is expected to be season-ending surgery to repair a torn left thumb ligament. He was hurt Saturday sliding into second base on a double. . Reliever Chaz Roe (left knee) could start a rehab assignment Thursday.

UP NEXT

Tampa Bay is leaning toward starting reliever Ryne Stanek (1-3) and having LHP Jalen Beeks (1-1) follow Wednesday night against Orioles RHP Andrew Cashner (3-10). Cashner’s 15-5 win over the Rays on July 27 is his only win since May 21.

