BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two runaway children in Baltimore.

Raymond Daughtry, 10, and Jayden Robert Taylor, 9, were last seen Tuesday around 12:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Bentalou Street.

At that time, Raymond and Jayden were both wearing a pair of shorts. Both are described as about 4-feet tall and weigh 90 pounds.

No photo was available from Jayden Robert Taylor.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Raymond or Jayden is urged to contact Missing Person detectives at 443-984-7385 or 911.

