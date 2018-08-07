BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Recent storms led to an additional 3 million gallons of sewer and stormwater overflows to be released throughout Baltimore.

The latest overflows add to the 45 million gallons released in just five days in late July.

The overflows came from historic rainfall in Baltimore last month — much of which was released through structured outfalls designed as part of Baltimore’s sewer system more than 100 years ago.

The Department of Public Works plans to close the last of those structures once the new Headworks project is complete at Back River in 2020. Officials say the project will also eliminate more than 80 percent of overflows into streams and harbor.

Officials are reminding the public to avoid contact with urban waterways due to the risk of pollution. For more information on health concerns as a result of sewer overflows, click here.

Residents who experience basement sewage backups as a result of rains are encouraged to take advantage of the city’s Expedited Reimbursement Program (ERP). Get more information here.

