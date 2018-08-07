BALTIMORE (WJZ) — BGE is constantly trimming around its lines, and most of this ends up as mulch. But there are some special trees they are looking for. Mulberry, poplar and hickory trees.

A couple of times a week, a contractor for BGE shows up at the Maryland Zoo and drops its load. Fresh cut local leaves are prized by the animals here.

The zoo used to have to restrict the amount when it had to be bought and shipped from Florida. Now that it is free, it’s an all you can eat buffet.

The zoo saves $2,000 a week, and over a $100,000 a year by bringing in these fresh branches.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook