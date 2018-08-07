HEAT WAVECode Orange Air Quality Alert Issued For Maryland
BALTIMORE (AP) — A panel representing the six states in the Chesapeake Bay watershed is meeting after heavy rains brought debris downstream.

The rain also brought criticism from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan about pollution originating in upstream states. Hogan chairs the Chesapeake Bay Executive Committee and said last week that he plans to bring up debris concerns at the Tuesday meeting in Baltimore.

Hogan has cited problems with pollution flowing from the Susquehanna River over the Conowingo Dam and into the bay.

The council includes the governors of the six bay watershed states, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency and the mayor of the District of Columbia. The watershed covers 64,000 square miles and includes Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

