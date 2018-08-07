BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The scene unfolded late Tuesday afternoon in the 1800 block of North Mount Street after a shooting that would claim the life of a 24-year-old.

It was the third murder of the day in Baltimore City.

The violence is on the heels of one murder and six injured in shootings this past weekend during a call for a 72-hour ceasefire.

“Working together we can make our community safe,” Mayor Catherine Pugh said.

The tragedy comes on the same day that police, community leaders and the community itself come out to take a stand against the violence that plagues their neighborhoods, with a National Night Out event.

While the events themselves were lighthearted, full of music, food and games, the focus was on fostering long-lasting ties between the community and police.

“If we can have, form one friendship or relationship between the community and a police officer, that’s a good thing,” said Baltimore City Police interim commissioner Gary Tuggle.

Tuggle said part of this goal is having more community outreach including re-introducing the “Officer Friendly Program”

“All 159 public schools in Baltimore will have a police officer standing there to welcome kids back to school with a smile,” Tuggle said.

Mayor Pugh, who took part in a community dance-off shifted gears to remind the community there have been about 20 percent fewer murders compared to this time last year.

“We’re trending downward in terms of violence in our city,” Pugh said. “But one life lost to violence is one life too many,”

