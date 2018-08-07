EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — Two teens have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting and attempted armed robbery of a 19-year-old in an Edgewood school parking lot.

Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the shooting around 9 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Edgewood High School. Authorities found Thaliek Jacob Willis inside a vehicle with a single gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

The school was closed and no activities were taking place at the time of the shooting.

During an investigation, two suspects were identified as 15-year-old Jaylin Jerome Brown and 16-year-old Yasin Wallace Powell.

Investigators say Willis drove to the parking lot for a drug deal. When he arrived, Brown and Powell displayed handguns and attempted to rob Willis who tried to get away and was shot by both teens, according to authorities.

Both suspects were taken into custody Monday. Brown and Powell have been charged as adults with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, armed robbery, first-degree assault and other charges. They’re being held without bail.

