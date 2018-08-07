HEAT WAVECode Orange Air Quality Alert Issued For Maryland
Fatal Accident

GLENWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police are investigating the cause of a fatal accident in Glenwood Monday.

Police say a 2009 Toyota Rav4 was traveling northbound on Route 97 near Cattail Oaks Around 2:52 p.m. It then left the road for an unknown reason and struck a tree.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. Leroy Peyton Truehart, 81, of Cooksville, was taken to Howard County General Hospital where he later died.

No other vehicles appear to be involved in the crash.

