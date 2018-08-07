Comments
CECIL CO., Md. (WJZ) — An overturned tractor trailer has caused traffic delays on I-95 Tuesday afternoon.
The Maryland Transportation Authority reports the tractor trailer overturned on southbound I-95 near MD 272 (exit 100).
Hazmat crews have also been called to the scene because of a fuel spill.
Lanes remain closed as of 3 p.m. while crews work to clear the scene.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, with US 40 or US 1 as alternate routes.
