CECIL CO., Md. (WJZ) — An overturned tractor trailer has caused traffic delays on I-95 Tuesday afternoon.

The Maryland Transportation Authority reports the tractor trailer overturned on southbound I-95 near MD 272 (exit 100).

Hazmat crews have also been called to the scene because of a fuel spill.

Lanes remain closed as of 3 p.m. while crews work to clear the scene.

Cecil Co SB I-95 traffic remains held past MD 272 (Ex100) for overturned T/T response. Units on scene. US 40 or US 1 as alt routes. #mdtraffic pic.twitter.com/6dx63K0DJq — MDTA (@TheMDTA) August 7, 2018

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, with US 40 or US 1 as alternate routes.

