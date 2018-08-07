BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say road rage may have caused a shooting on I-895 in Baltimore Monday night.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police responded to a call of an injured man on I-895 southbound just beyond the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel toll plaza around 5:45 p.m.

He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released later that evening.

Investigators believe the incident could have been sparked by road rage.

The driver told authorities that he was involved in a case of road rage with a person driving a dark-colored Infiniti car. The victim was shot through his driver’s side window.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call police at 410-537-1208.

