FORT MEADE, Md. (WJZ) — Lightning strikes were reported on the Fort Meade base during the National Night Out Event when a heavy thunderstorm rolled through the area.

At least three or four people reported secondary events Tuesday from lightning strikes in the area, including headaches, tingling and sore teeth.

All were reportedly offered medical care, but all turned them down but one person. They were transported to University of Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

There is no confirmation of any injuries patients may have.

The event, which was already delayed for 30 minutes because of weather, was canceled after storms persisted. Mary Doyle, media relations chief for the base, said there would not be a makeup date for this year.

