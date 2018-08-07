BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials have confirmed that the first longhorned tick has been confirmed here in Maryland.

The longhorned tick, which may be mistaken for a spider, had previously been confirmed to be next door to Maryland, but has now made its way into the state.

The first confirmed sighting of this tick in Maryland was found on a white-tailed deer in Washington County, and was confirmed on July 27.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture is asking people to keep an eye out for signs of tick infestations.

“It does seem to like livestock,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture’s state veterinarian Dr. Michael Radebaugh. “In livestock, if there’s an unusual amount of ticks, we certainly want to hear about it.”

The tick is capable of making a meal from human blood, but seems to prefer animals as its major source for food.

The longhorned tick has been found in eight states — New Jersey, West Virginia, Virginia, Arkansas, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland – but none of the ticks found in the U.S. were found to be carrying any infectious diseases.

For more information about the longhorned tick and its impact on animal health, you can contact the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health program by phone at (410) 841-5810 or email animalhealth.mda@maryland.gov.

Those seeking information about the longhorned tick on human health can contact the Center for Zoonotic and Vector-borne Diseases at the Maryland Department of Health by phone at (410) 767-5649 or email mdh.czvbd@maryland.gov.

