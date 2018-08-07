HEAT WAVECode Orange Air Quality Alert Issued For Maryland
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are in Ocean City to help investigate after bones were found in a suitcase.

Maryland State Police, as well as the Department of Natural Resources Police, are on the scene.

Someone walking on the beach Tuesday morning called police after coming across a suitcase with what appears to be a fragment of a bone sticking out.

No further details have been released at this time as the investigation continues.

