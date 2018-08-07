Comments (6)
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are in Ocean City to help investigate after bones were found in a suitcase.
A couple wading in the water Tuesday morning stumbled upon the suitcase that contained bones and burned personal effects, according to the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office.
Maryland State Police and the Department of Natural Resources Police were on the scene off Homer Gudelsky Park.
A dive team was called to remove the suitcase from the water to and determine what else is in it.
No further details have been released at this time as the investigation continues.
