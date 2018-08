HOWARD CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating the suspected overdose deaths of two employees at a Maryland county fair.

According to the Howard County Police Department, two food vendor employees at the Howard County Fair died from suspected drug overdoses.

Officers say evidence of drug use was found at the scene.

There is no indication of foul play at this time.

No further details have been released at this time.

