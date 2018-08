BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All southbound I-95 lanes have been reopened after an overturned tractor trailer spilled fuel at the I-895 split in Baltimore. The incident happened early Tuesday morning.

Officials warned drivers to expect delays as traffic was diverted onto I-895.

Update: I-95 (MD) SB: Past I-895 Harbor Tunnel Thruway (#62) – Overturned Tractor Trailer – fluids leaking – all thru lanes blocked – SB traffic being diverted onto SB I-895 – Express Toll Lanes are open under normal tolling operations and will take you past the crash – pic.twitter.com/ZtOzutfPLW — Sharon Gibala WJZ (@SharonGibala) August 7, 2018

The Maryland Transportation Authority told drivers to use alternative routes such as US 40, MD 7, and US 1.

