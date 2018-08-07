BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Transportation Authority Police are investigating a case of road rage that happened during the evening rush hour Monday near the Harbor Tunnel.

WJZ’s Chopper 13 showed the victim’s pickup truck minutes after the attack, which investigators believe happened at 5:44 pm.

Police tell WJZ the victim believes he may have inadvertently cut off a black Infiniti—a coupe or a sedan—when the driver shot him. That happened as the lanes narrowed after the Harbor Tunnel toll booth.

The victim was traveling southbound on Interstate 895 and pulled off near the Potee Street exit in the Brooklyn neighborhood.

“There’s somebody out there who is armed and dangerous who will shoot somebody else just because they got cut off,” MDTA Cpl. Edward Bartlinski said.

The injuries were not life-threatening. Doctors at Shock Trauma treated the victim and released him.

“He noticed his window shattered and felt some pain,” Cpl. Bartlinski said. “He was quite confused initially then realized he was bleeding.”

Police are working to track the driver using license plate readers and cameras at the toll plaza and along the interstate. They say it is rare for a road rage incident to escalate to this level of violence.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this attack to call them at (410) 537-1208.

“We need to look out for each other and be careful and be courteous because it can just cause things to escalate where it’s just so much about them that they’re willing to kill somebody over it,” said Sherrie Tester who drives in the area.

Another driver, Mary Young, called the incident “sad.” She said some people “don’t have any respect for life.”

