MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Fast-moving storms dropped heavy rains in parts of the Baltimore area Tuesday, causing flooding on Pulaski Highway.

Cars could be seen plowing through the flooded highway. The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company said several vehicles stalled in the high water, trapping people inside who required rescue.

Officials are reminding drivers to turn around and not drive through water on roadways.

A flash flood warning is in effect for the area through Tuesday night.

