ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A security guard was hit by gunfire during a shooting Tuesday night outside of a business in Anne Arundel County.

Two groups of men exchanged fire just after 9 p.m. on the 1700 block of Forest Drive in Annapolis, Md. A security guard at a nearby business was grazed by a bullet to the chest. Investigators said it is not known if he was the target but he is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

