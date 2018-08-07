  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A security guard was hit by gunfire during a shooting Tuesday night outside of a business in Anne Arundel County.

Two groups of men exchanged fire just after 9 p.m. on the 1700 block of Forest Drive in Annapolis, Md. A security guard at a nearby business was grazed by a bullet to the chest. Investigators said it is not known if he was the target but he is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

