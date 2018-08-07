BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another day of Code Orange air quality, another day of temps above 90°, another day of humidity, and another day of pop up spotty thunderstorms. Life in August in Maryland. And we are going to do it again tomorrow but with more widespread thunderstorms as a cold front, (actually more of a wind shift), passes by our neighborhoods through the afternoon.

Actually we are in a calm weather pattern. Not a great one but certainly a predictable one these days,…finally. I point that out because in just a couple of weeks hurricane season will begin to amp up. If you look at a bar graph of hurricanes over the last 100 years, the end of August through the first week of October is the prime time for those tropical events. And the weather won’t be as predictable. (Hopefully the tropical weather season will fizzle out, wouldn’t break a lot of hearts if it does.)

The point here is life is seasonally calm right now as we move into the long Summer month of August. In a year’s look at weather, and what could be, in the mid-Atlantic, our current predictable pattern now falls under the heading of “We’ll take it! And thank you!”

MB!

