BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after two people are shot late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Police say they responded to the unit block of Poppleton for a report of a shooting at approximately 11:43 p.m. Tuesday.

Once there, they found a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound in his foot. He was taken to an area hospital and listed in good condition.

A short time later at 12:05 a.m., the same officers heard several gunshots. Officials say the officers proceeded to the 800 block of Vine Street on foot.

They then found a 50-year-old male who had been shot in the back multiple times. He was also taken to an area hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Police ask anyone with information on these shootings to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

