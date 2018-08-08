SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — Democratic candidate for governor Ben Jealous cursed Wednesday when a reporter asked him whether or not he was a socialist.

Washington Post reporter Erin Cox asked the gubernatorial candidate about Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan calling him a socialist and whether he identified himself as a socialist.

Jealous answered Cox’s question with some of his plans as governor, but when she pressed again, he dropped the f-bomb.

“Are you f—ing kidding me? Does that put too fine a point on it?” Jealous said.

Jealous said it and then chuckled as you can see in the clip below. WJZ bleeped out the curse word.

In the video, you can see the people behind Jealous reacting to his language.

The claim that Jealous is a socialist comes from an ad running in Maryland that opposes Jealous.

Almost fell out my chair this morning when I read @LarryHogan called me a “far-left socialist”, then I remembered that’s what Goldwater called MLK and the Tea Party called @BarackObama…. and I smiled and called one of the many entrepreneurs I’ve invested in to laugh about it. — Ben Jealous for Governor (MD) (@BenJealous) August 5, 2018

You can watch the ad by clicking this link.

Jealous was at a campaign event at the time. It was just after Congressman John Sarbanes endorsed him.

He later apologized to Cox on Twitter:

Cox said she didn’t think Jealous was cursing at her.

My mentions right now are crazy. For the record, I did not think @BenJealous was cursing at me; it was clearly his answer to the question about whether he identified as a socialist. — Erin Cox (@ErinatThePost) August 8, 2018

Here's @BenJealous' on-second-thought answer to whether he identifies as a socialist, and his apology. (Again, I did not think I was owed one.) https://t.co/bzJzDkalNM — Erin Cox (@ErinatThePost) August 8, 2018

