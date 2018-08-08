GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — One man found out you don’t just have to follow traffic laws to pass a driver’s test — you have to follow criminal laws as well.

A man didn’t get his shot to take his driver’s test Monday afternoon after he was arrested for having a gun, cash and drugs inside his mother’s car.

Reginald D. Wooding Jr., 22, of Baltimore, was waiting in line in the car to take the test at the MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration in Glen Burnie, Md., when a driver’s license examiner became suspicious after smelling what she thought was marijuana coming from the vehicle.

She contacted a state trooper working at the MVA, who confirmed the strong smell of marijuana was coming from Wooding’s vehicle and investigated.

A probable cause search led to the recovery of almost one pound of marijuana, a scale, more than $15,000 in suspected drug-related money and a 9mm Glock handgun with a loaded 30-round magazine. Wooding was placed under arrest before he could take his driving test.

Wooding was charged with:

engaging in a drug-trafficking crime while transporting a firearm

possessing a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime

possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

unlawfully purchasing/receiving a detachable magazine with the capacity of more than ten rounds of ammunition

use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

illegally wearing/carrying/transporting a handgun on public roads/parking lots

wear/carry/ transport a handgun on his person

possession of marijuana

two counts of possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

possession of drug paraphernalia

obliterating the identification number on a firearm

Wooding was taken for an initial appearance before a court commissioner where he was released on a $7,500 unsecured bond.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook