ANNE ARUNDEL Co., Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County firefighters are working on a blaze in the stack of a locomotive.

The locomotive is located in a maintenance yard in the 500 block of Old Waugh Chapel Rd.

Officials report there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Firefighters operating on the scene of a fire in the stack of a locomotive in a maintenance yard in the 500 block of Old Waugh Chapel Road. No injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/etEUyFTFEF — Anne Arundel Fire (@AACoFD) August 8, 2018

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook