BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Stretched thin and facing increasing danger, firefighters in 14 western states are fighting more than 100 wildfires. They are now calling in more help from fire crews in states including Maryland.

“Yeah, this has been a pretty busy year so far,” said Justin Arseneault with Maryland DNR.

Arseneault is packed and ready for his second deployment. He is headed to Texas on Thursday, and he spent time in July navigating the rugged terrain of Colorado’s wildfires.

“A lot of people picture, you know, the 40-foot wall of flames, 10 feet away. And that’s not necessarily like that,” Arseneault said. “A lot of what we do tends to be after the initial control efforts have succeeded, there’s a lot of “mopping up”, what we call it. But going through again, searching through the ashes, to make sure that all the stumps and things near pockets that are unburned are truly out.”

So far, 71 Maryland firefighters, including relief crews moving in this weekend have been deployed to fight fires across the country, some of them on the front lines of the Mendocino Complex Fire, the largest in California’s history, which surpassed the Carr Fire on Wednesday.

Arseneault will be squelching smaller fires in Texas.

“we’re basically bringing a crew back because they’re on their last few days this week, and we’re just going to replace them and do more of the same,” Arsenault said.

As the nation pitches in to get wildfire season back under control.

Maryland crews will not only be working alongside firefighters from all over the country, firefighters from Australia and New Zealand have also been assigned to taming California’s wildfires. The DNR has helped provide resources to federal agencies and other states since 1974.

