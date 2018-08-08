  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Annapolis, Crime

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Police say a grocery store security guard was grazed by a bullet in Maryland.

News outlet cite an Annapolis police release that says responding officers found the man outside a Safeway with a graze wound to his chest Tuesday night.

Police say the guard was shot while two groups of men exchanged gunfire. It’s unclear whether the victim was the intended target.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been announced.

