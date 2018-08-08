Clermont, IN (WXIN) — Aaron Allan Jr. last saw his dad on July 27, 2017. Southport Lt. Aaron Allan walked his then 5-year-old son to the bus stop for his first day of Kindergarten.

No one could have every imagined that just a few hours later he would be killed in the line of duty.

Today, Aaron Jr. is starting his first day of first grade, but this time, he’s starting school without his dad.

So this morning dozens of officers showed up to his house. They lined the street with their squad cars, and they escorted him to school.

They left with their lights on, but no sirens. Aaron Jr. and his mom rode with Southport Police Chief Tom Vaughn.

Vaughn tells FOX59 the support for the Allan family will continue well past today.

“Aaron is never going to be forgotten, and they are part of a family that’s always going to be with them. No matter what, we’ll be here,” Vaughn said.

There have been numerous tributes for Allan over the past year.

Last night at National Night Out, a sculpture made in tribute to Lt. Allan was on display. That will eventually sit at Southport’s new municipal complex.

Also in memory of Lt. Allan, the Indiana Police Wives Ministry is asking everyone to share their own pictures of special moments like this one.

You can upload them to Facebook with #1stdayhero. This is to show Lt. Allan’s son and all kids that they do not walk alone.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook