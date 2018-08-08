BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Yesterday afternoon’s weather very much was the definition of “spotty thunderstorms.” Just polling the members of our morning crew we had rain falling in Fed Hill, and Bel Air. No rain in Westminster, Pikesville, and Stevenson-Ruxton. But we had rain falling in Anne Arundel County. And look at how hard the rain fell in Middle River-Essex. Flooding rains. And today we might just see the same deal set up.

The air will be hot, humid and quite unstable. That alone caused our issues yesterday. Now add in a cold front passing through then Mid-Atlantic and you compound the possibilities for gusty storms. But now throw in “spotty.” Where will the big dynamic set up later on. That remains to be seen, so I think for today we need to say we all need to stay on point because you might just be in “that spot.”

MB!

