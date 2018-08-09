BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 29-year-old man has died from injuries in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Officers were patrolling when they heard gunshots coming from the 2100 block of Hollins Street. Shortly after, they found a 29-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup, or text tips to 443-902-4824.

