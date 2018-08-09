  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore Light City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you want to be part of the fourth-annual Light City Festival, now is your chance.

The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts is looking for artists!

The deadline for the online application is Monday, Aug. 27. Applications will be reviewed by an independent panel of artists and officials.

Chosen pieces are featured along the “BGE Light Art Walk” and receive up to 75-thousand dollars in funding.

Next years festival will be the first weekend in April.

To apply click here.

